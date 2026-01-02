Cardi B Defends Relationship Amid Tour Preparations and Fan Backlash

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cardi B is gearing up for a busy year in 2026, kicking off her first headlining arena tour in February. The Grammy-winning rapper took to social media on December 30 to address criticism surrounding her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, while asking fans for support as she embarks on this new chapter of her career.

In a candid video shared on X, Cardi B said, “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days, and y’all been a little bit too mean.” She spoke candidly about her life changes, stating, “I can’t change sh*t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby.”

Cardi welcomed her newborn son with Diggs in November, while she also has three children from her previous marriage to rapper Offset. “I’m gonna be away from my babies, away from my personal life, away from home,” she explained, adding that her upcoming tour will require extensive rehearsal time, ranging from 10 to 12 hours a day.

She urged her fans for understanding and support during this challenging period, saying, “I need my support system, my fans, to love me. I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves with me. Don’t be dragging me. That’s enough.”

Cardi’s comments followed a wave of online speculation regarding her relationship and Diggs’s other children with different partners. The couple has faced scrutiny after spending the holidays apart, with Diggs sharing photos of his children from past relationships during Christmas.

Despite the backlash, Cardi signaled that their relationship remains solid. She was seen supporting Diggs during a recent New England Patriots game, where they won 42-10 against their rivals.

As Cardi balances motherhood and her music career, she encourages fans to embrace her journey, emphasizing that “we can only go forward now.”