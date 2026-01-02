News
Rain and Cooler Air Ahead for Memphis This Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s a rainy Friday in Memphis as showers are expected to continue throughout the day. The rain will begin early this morning and could last until late tonight, driven by a weather front moving in from the west.
The heaviest rainfall will occur in northern Mississippi, but forecasters say strong or severe storms are not likely. Residents are advised to keep their umbrellas handy as temperatures reach a high in the mid-50s.
After today’s rain, a cool and dry air mass will move in for the weekend. Saturday afternoon will see skies clearing up, but temperatures will dip to near freezing by Sunday morning.
This cooldown, however, is only temporary. Meteorologists predict that temperatures will rebound, with highs back in the 60s by Monday and continuing above seasonal averages into next week.
As part of ongoing local weather updates, the FOX13 Memphis app is available to send alerts and notifications related to breaking news in the area.
Recent Posts
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video