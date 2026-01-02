Rain and Cooler Air Ahead for Memphis This Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s a rainy Friday in Memphis as showers are expected to continue throughout the day. The rain will begin early this morning and could last until late tonight, driven by a weather front moving in from the west.

The heaviest rainfall will occur in northern Mississippi, but forecasters say strong or severe storms are not likely. Residents are advised to keep their umbrellas handy as temperatures reach a high in the mid-50s.

After today’s rain, a cool and dry air mass will move in for the weekend. Saturday afternoon will see skies clearing up, but temperatures will dip to near freezing by Sunday morning.

This cooldown, however, is only temporary. Meteorologists predict that temperatures will rebound, with highs back in the 60s by Monday and continuing above seasonal averages into next week.

