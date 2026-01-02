Entertainment
Rachel Uchitel and Dan Donovan Tie the Knot in Palm Beach
Palm Beach, Florida — Rachel Uchitel, a former mistress of golf star Tiger Woods, married businessman Dan Donovan on New Year’s Eve, 2025. The couple welcomed 130 guests to their intimate nuptials at their newly-renovated home in Palm Beach.
Uchitel, 50, expressed her love for their home, stating, “It felt more intimate to host it there. We just completed a major renovation, and this was the first time we’re hosting since it was finished.” The couple drew inspiration for their wedding from the former El Morocco nightclub in New York, once owned by Uchitel’s grandparents.
The couple’s wedding features subtle nods to this glamorous history, including a custom zebra print dance floor and a color palette of dark navy, champagne gold, and silver sparkle. Uchitel explained, “We very much leaned into the elegance and excitement of New Year’s Eve. We wanted the night to feel warm, celebratory and full of energy — not overly formal.”
Uchitel and Donovan chose New Year’s Eve to exchange vows, as the date symbolizes new beginnings. “It felt perfectly aligned with our story,” she said. The wedding weekend kicked off with a welcome party at The Breakers hotel and excursions on their yacht.
The ceremony was officiated by Tim Storey, a life strategist and mentor to Uchitel. She walked down the aisle to a rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” highlighting the ceremony’s emotional significance.
Uchitel wore a timeless wedding gown and accessorized with a Delphina veil and butterfly-inspired jewels that paid tribute to her father, who passed away when she was young. “Some believe that butterflies are the souls of lost loved ones,” Uchitel shared.
The reception included a lavish dinner curated by chef Michael White, featuring seafood, a pasta station, and a four-tier silver wedding cake adorned with disco balls. Late-night snacks of bagels and lox ensured the festivities continued through the night.
The couple surprised their guests with an elaborate first dance to “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life,” mirroring the iconic dance from the movie “Dirty Dancing.” Zhao provided the musical entertainment, contributing to the festive atmosphere of the evening.
After the ceremony, they celebrated with a five-minute firework display at midnight to welcome the New Year and their new chapter together. Uchitel described the wedding as a moment of peace, joy, and gratitude, looking forward to building a life filled with love and purpose with Donovan.
