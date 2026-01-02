Entertainment
Olivia Dean Dominates Australia’s Music Charts to Start 2026
Sydney, Australia – Olivia Dean is kicking off 2026 on a high note as she continues to dominate the Australian music scene. The British singer’s album, The Art Of Loving, has secured the number one spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a fifth non-consecutive week, while her hit single “Man I Need” holds the top position on the ARIA Singles Chart for a remarkable seventh week.
The success of “Man I Need” marks a significant achievement for Dean, as it has become the longest-running single by a solo female artist since Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Taste,” which held the chart for eight weeks in 2024. The track is also the longest-running number one by an English female artist, surpassing Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” which lasted nine weeks in 2022, thanks to its inclusion in the hit series Stranger Things.
Further down the ARIA Singles Chart, Dean’s song “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” has dipped from fifth to seventh place, while “Nice To Each Other” remains steady at ninth. Fans of Dean can look forward to her upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, produced by Handsome Tours and Laneway Presents.
The ARIA Singles Chart, published on January 2, 2026, saw no new entries among the top titles. However, the Australian artist Godlands made a notable appearance with “Dracula” (Columbia/Sony), which climbed from 41 to 37. Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, all of the top 10 albums have previously reached number one, except for Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here (50th Anniversary Edition), which is down from seventh to eighth.
Only one new title appears in the top 50 this week: Thy Will Be Done from New Orleans hip-hop duo, debuting at number 32. This album marks the group’s sixth studio release and follows their previous effort, New World Depression, which peaked at sixth in Australia. Meanwhile, Tame Impala’s Deadbeat holds steady at 19, making it the highest-ranked Australian release on the chart.
