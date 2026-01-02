Charles Schwab Eyes Major Crypto Move Amid Regulatory Changes

New York, NY – Charles Schwab is prepared to take a significant step into the cryptocurrency market as regulatory changes are anticipated soon. The incoming CEO, Rick Wurster, stated that the company wants to directly offer cryptocurrency services to its clients and simplify costs in the crypto space.

Schwab currently allows trading of spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, alongside crypto futures contracts. Wurster explained in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance that they aim to ‘Schwabize the crypto market’ by reducing spreads and commissions for users, which he believes will create a better deal for clients.

A Schwab spokesperson confirmed this intent in an email, emphasizing the company’s commitment to monitoring the cryptocurrency landscape and being ready to roll out spot trading once the regulatory environment changes. The spokesperson noted that many clients are curious about cryptocurrencies, particularly in the context of recent investment options.

As other major firms like BlackRock and Fidelity enter the market with spot bitcoin funds, Schwab is learning from investor feedback regarding needs related to investing in cryptocurrency. Neena Mishra, director of ETF research at Zacks, remarked that Schwab’s introduction of new products may face challenges, especially in a crowded market dominated by established players.

Despite potential hurdles, Schwab’s movement into the crypto sector showcases its intention to adapt and innovate. Investors are keenly awaiting the firm’s next steps, particularly as regulatory adjustments could pave the way for expanded options for crypto investors.