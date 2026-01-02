Rangers’ Miller and Fox Miss Game Against Hurricanes Due to Injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — Captain J.T. Miller missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury on Monday night as the New York Rangers faced the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that the Blueshirts are hopeful Miller will rejoin the team during their road trip, which continues to Washington and Miami for the 2026 Winter Classic.

Miller, who is currently on injured reserve, was classified as week-to-week after he sustained the injury from an open-ice check delivered by the Flyers’ Nick Seeler on December 20. The 32-year-old left that game in the third period and did not return. Sullivan noted that Miller skated alone on Sunday before the team’s practice.

Defenseman Adam Fox is also sidelined, having missed his 14th consecutive game due to a left shoulder injury, which he sustained during a loss to the Lightning at the end of last month. Fox participated in the optional morning skate on Monday and is no longer wearing a red non-contact jersey. He is eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve soon.

The Rangers are also dealing with a flu-like illness that has affected multiple players, including Artemi Panarin, Matt Rempe, and assistant coach David Quinn. Sam Carrick skated on the fourth line after missing the previous practice but is recovering from this illness.

Brennan Othmann served as a healthy scratch on Monday night, while Conor Sheary returned to the lineup for the first time since December 21.

With the Olympic team rosters for the 2026 Games due Wednesday, Sullivan mentioned that discussions will occur among Team USA management regarding potential additions to the roster due to player injuries. Both Fox and Miller are candidates for Team USA but their injuries could impact their chances.

“I think there’s a process in place to take these situations into account,” Sullivan said about how injuries may affect roster selections. He emphasized that a significant body of work from players is considered when making decisions.

Monday’s game marked the Rangers’ 12th overtime matchup of the season. In their last 14 games, they have required more than 60 minutes to determine the outcome seven times, with a current record of 7-5 in overtime and shootouts.