Cold Front Brings Severe Weather to Omaha This Weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A severe weather day has been declared in Omaha as a cold front brings bitter temperatures, strong winds, and the potential for near-blizzard conditions on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory effective until 2 p.m. Sunday. This means residents can expect a transition from rain to a wintry mix and then light snow throughout the morning.

Temperatures peaked just after midnight but began to drop throughout the day. As of Sunday morning, Omaha was at 36 degrees and expected to fall into the teens by the afternoon, with wind chills dipping as low as -10 by Monday morning.

Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph, creating hazardous travel conditions as visibility could drop significantly due to blowing snow. Light ice accumulation is also possible, which could lead to slick roads.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Omaha metro area as snowfall between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. could add up to an inch in the city, with slightly higher amounts expected further north.

Conditions are anticipated to worsen momentarily between 9 a.m. and noon, when the combination of heavy snow and strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby stated, “Driving is not recommended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the likelihood of icy roads and limited visibility.” He also emphasized that travel should be approached with caution, advising drivers to slow down and allow extra time.

As the storm passes, temperatures are expected to plummet with lows falling to around 10 degrees by nightfall. Windy conditions will persist into Sunday evening into Monday, making conditions feel even colder.

Monday’s forecast calls for a cold and sunny day but with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-20s. Looking ahead, the New Year holiday appears dry but temperatures will continue to drop.