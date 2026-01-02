Sheinelle Jones Becomes Permanent Co-Host on NBC’s ‘Today’ Show

NEW YORK, NY — Sheinelle Jones is officially the new permanent co-host of NBC‘s ‘Today‘ show, announced on December 9, 2025. After a year of guest appearances alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Jones has secured her spot alongside Hager in the coveted fourth hour slot.

Executive Vice President Libby Leist and Executive Producer Talia Parkinson-Jones praised the duo, stating, ‘Jenna and Sheinelle are two extraordinary talents who have grown within the ranks of ‘Today.’ They are beloved for their authenticity, warmth and genuine connection with our audience.’

Jones joined ‘Weekend Today’ in October 2014 and rose through the ranks, co-hosting the ‘3rd Hour Today’ in 2019 before stepping into her present role. In an emotional moment, Jones shared her joy with her three children after receiving the news. ‘I told my kids first… There was so much joy in our house,’ she said, highlighting her family’s support.

Jones has navigated personal challenges over the past year. Following the death of her husband, Ojeh, from brain cancer in May, she took a leave from the show. Reflecting on her journey, Jones expressed her desire for her new role to symbolize hope for viewers facing similar struggles.

‘If you see me here, that means you can do it too,’ she said, encouraging others to fight for their joy. ‘We’re all gonna fight for our joy.’

The new show, titled ‘Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,’ will premiere on January 12, following Jenna Bush Hager’s departure to focus on her family. Jones aims to bring a fresh perspective and heartfelt connection to the audience during this new chapter.