Jason Robertson Left Off U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

DALLAS, Texas – Jason Robertson, the Dallas Stars forward, will not participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The news became official when the U.S. Olympic hockey roster was announced during a segment on the Today Show on January 2, 2026.

Robertson, who had an impressive 2025 season with 45 goals, was considered a strong candidate for Team USA. However, despite his scoring ability, insiders reported that he faced stiff competition for a spot on the team.

In the lead-up to the announcement, Michael Russo of The Athletic had suggested that Robertson’s selection was unlikely, especially as Team USA emphasized the importance of a complete team over individual stats. His defensive skills have been under scrutiny, with some critics labeling him as a ‘one-trick pony,’ a sentiment echoed by U.S. General Manager Bill Guerin.

Despite his ample scoring capabilities, management prioritized players viewed as having better two-way games. This decision reflects a longstanding philosophy within USA Hockey that has focused more on players fulfilling specific roles rather than purely scoring talent.

According to Russo, even a strong performance in orientation camps and a solid year did not secure Robertson a position on the ice in Milan. His reputation as primarily an offensive player appears to have overshadowed his potential ability to contribute defensively.

The Team USA management is set to reveal its final roster decisions soon, with many fans expressing confusion at the potential absence of one of the top American scorers. As it stands, the offensive lineup aims to balance scoring with defensive responsibility, a strategy that leaves many high-scoring players like Robertson on the margin.