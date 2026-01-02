Sydney Sweeney Discusses Controversies and Upcoming Projects

LOS ANGELES – U.S. actress Sydney Sweeney has become a prominent figure in both film and social media, gaining attention for her roles and public appearances. At 28, the Spokane, Washington native has faced scrutiny for her outspoken personality and controversies, particularly this summer over a jeans advertisement.

In the recent ad for American Eagle, the phrase “good jeans” sparked a debate that intertwined issues of virality, sexism, and political correctness. “I just wear what I’m comfortable in and what makes me feel confident,” Sweeney said regarding her fashion choices amid the fallout.

This year has been busy for Sweeney, who released films including Ron Howard‘s “Eden” and the drama “Echo Valley” with Julianne Moore. She also stars in the suspense thriller “The Housemaid,” based on a bestselling novel, which has been described as her most intense project yet. She will reprise her role as Cassie in the new season of HBO’s “Euphoria,” set to premiere soon.

To prepare for her role as boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming film, Sweeney underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining and losing 35 pounds. “The most important thing was that the story felt true and was respectful,” she said about the process. Sweeney is dedicated to authenticity in her performances, illustrating her commitment to her craft.

Not one to shy away from discussions about women’s empowerment, Sweeney expressed frustration over the negative treatment women often impose on each other in Hollywood. She remarked, “It’s disheartening to see women tear other women down.” Additionally, she has been vocal about feeling a disconnect in the notion of women empowering one another in the industry.

Her personal life has also been a topic of interest, particularly her recent breakup with fiancé Jonathan Davino and rumored romance with music manager Scooter Braun, which has attracted media attention. Sweeney, however, stresses the importance of keeping her personal life private and focusing on her professional responsibilities.

Despite facing controversies and being scrutinized, Sweeney remains unwavering in her commitment to her acting career. She is projected to continue growing as both an actress and a producer, with future projects already underway.