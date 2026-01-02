Tech
Clicks Launches Communicator as Your Next Messaging Phone
Las Vegas, Nevada — Clicks Technology announced the launch of the Clicks Communicator, a new Android 16 smartphone designed to serve as a secondary device alongside users’ primary smartphones. This unique device, aimed at enhancing communication while minimizing distractions, will begin shipping later in 2026.
Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks Technology, described the Communicator as ‘a complementary product that stands on its own.’ According to Gadway, ‘Communicator is to a smartphone what a Kindle is to an iPad.’ His comments suggest that the Communicator is tailored for efficient communication, not content consumption.
“The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common,” said Michael Fisher, co-founder of Clicks Technology. With a focus on reducing distractions, Clicks aims to meet the needs of users who want to purposefully manage their technology use.
The Communicator features a physical keyboard, a ‘Prompt Key’ for voice dictation, USB-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses a 4,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 24-megapixel front camera. Users can expect 256GB of built-in storage, expandable via a microSD slot of up to 2TB, and support for both physical SIM cards and eSIM.
The device is set to launch in three colors—Smoke, Clover, and Onyx—with an introductory pricing of $499. Users can secure a discounted price of $399 with a $199 deposit by February 27. Clicks will showcase the Communicator at CES 2026 next week.
