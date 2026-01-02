Andy Kotelnicki Returns to Kansas as Associate Head Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Andy Kotelnicki is returning to the Kansas football program as associate head coach after two seasons at Penn State, according to a report by Yahoo Sports. Kotelnicki previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Jayhawks from 2021 to 2023.

Head coach Lance Leipold expressed enthusiasm about Kotelnicki’s return. “We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence,” Leipold said. “Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways.”

During Kotelnicki’s first tenure at Kansas, the Jayhawks achieved a 17-21 record, including their first bowl victory in 15 years, claiming the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2023. Under his direction, Kansas was known for a standout offense, averaging 7.0 yards per play in 2022—a record that still stands.

Kotelnicki’s prior experience includes leading Penn State’s offense, which helped the Nittany Lions achieve a record of 20-9, culminating in a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. However, the offense faltered in the 2025 season, leading to staff changes at Penn State.

<p“I care deeply about the University of Kansas, and my family and I are thrilled to be back,” Kotelnicki stated. “Working alongside Coach Leipold has been one of the highlights of my career.”

Kansas struggled without Kotelnicki’s guidance in the last two seasons, posting back-to-back 5-7 records. The Jayhawks opened the 2024 season ranked No. 22 in the Preseason AP Poll but fell from contention after a 23-17 loss.

With Kotelnicki back on the coaching staff, the Jayhawks aim to return to bowl eligibility, a feat they accomplished during two of his previous three seasons. His extensive coaching background and prior success at Kansas could provide the spark the program needs.