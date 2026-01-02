Al-Nassr Faces Al-Ahli in Crucial Saudi Pro League Showdown

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Al-Nassr is set to clash with Al-Ahli on January 2, 2026, in a highly anticipated Saudi Pro League match at King Abdullah Sports City. As the league leaders, Al-Nassr is under pressure to maintain its position, while Al-Ahli closely trails in fourth place.

Al-Nassr, managed by Jorge Jesus, has had an impressive season, winning 10 out of their first 11 matches. They recently suffered a 2-2 draw against Al-Ettifaq but still carry an unbeaten league record. The team’s performance combines a potent offense with a reliable defense. However, Al-Hilal is lurking just behind them, making this match critical for maintaining their lead.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli is coming off a strong start as well, securing their own success in both the domestic league and international play. They recently won the AFC Champions League and are buoyed by their recent home victories, including a dominant 2-0 win.

Both teams face significant player absences. Al-Nassr is missing a few key players due to injuries and national team commitments, while Al-Ahli will also be without some of their mainstays. The uncertain lineups add an intriguing layer to the matchup.

The star of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo, is expected to lead Al-Nassr’s attack, despite the injury challenges faced by the squad. His presence on the field is known to change the dynamics for both teams.

Al-Ahli’s lineup includes Sanbi, Majrashi, Demiral, and Toney, while Al-Nassr is prepared with Al-Aqidi, Al-Ghannam, Martínez, and Ronaldo as part of their starting eleven.

This electrifying matchup will take place at 12:30 PM ET, allowing fans to witness the tension increase as the season progresses. With both teams aiming for the valuable three points, the atmosphere is expected to be intense at the stadium.