Sports
Troy Aikman Joins Miami Dolphins as Consultant for GM Search
MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have hired Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman as a consultant to assist in their search for a new general manager, according to multiple sources.
This role is not permanent, but Aikman will provide advice throughout the process of selecting Miami’s next GM. Team ownership sought an outside perspective from a respected figure with relationships across the NFL. Aikman, a former player and broadcaster with over three decades of experience, fulfills this requirement.
Aikman’s consulting role will not interfere with his role as the analyst for “Monday Night Football.” He is scheduled to cover a game this Saturday that will determine the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
The Dolphins parted ways with their longtime GM Chris Grier after the team started the season with a 2-7 record. Since Grier’s departure, head coach Mike McDaniel has led the team to a 5-2 record, with the Dolphins currently sitting at 7-9 as they approach their season finale.
Grier, who had been with the Dolphins since 2000 and served as GM from 2016, oversaw five winning seasons and three playoff appearances. However, Miami has not won a playoff game since 1999, holding the longest active playoff win drought in the league.
Champ Kelly has stepped in as the interim GM since Grier’s exit, helping guide the Dolphins as they look to rebuild their organization.
