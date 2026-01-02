New Mexico State Faces FIU in Key Conference USA Matchup

WESTCHESTER, Fla. — The New Mexico State Aggies are set to face the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers in a crucial Conference USA matchup on Friday, January 2, 2026. The game will tip off at noon ET at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

The Aggies, with a record of 8-3 and 1-0 in C-USA, are coming off a dominant 104-33 victory over Southwest. They are currently on a two-game winning streak but have struggled on the road this season, holding an 0-1 record.

In contrast, the Panthers stand at 7-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference, recently losing a close game to Liberty 97-94. Despite their recent struggles, FIU has enjoyed a strong home court advantage, boasting a 7-2 record at home.

Historically, New Mexico State leads the all-time series against FIU, winning eight out of nine games. The Aggies are favored by 1.5 points in the latest betting odds from SportsLine, with an over/under set at 153.5 points.

According to the SportsLine Projection Model, New Mexico State is projected to have three players scoring at least 13.5 points, led by one player expected to score 16.4 points. FIU is projected to have three players also scoring over 10 points, with one player anticipated to lead the team with 18.5 points.

The matchup between these two teams promises to deliver exciting basketball action as both teams look to secure a vital conference win.