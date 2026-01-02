Sports
Troy Men’s Basketball Faces Texas State in New Year’s Eve Matchup
TROY, Ala. – Troy University‘s men’s basketball team returns to action on New Year’s Eve with a home game against Texas State. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.
The Trojans, currently 8-5 overall and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, are coming off a 70-63 victory against Marshall on December 20, marking their sixth win in seven conference openers. Troy led the game for 35:24, with standout performances from players like Smooth Operator and Attacking the Glass. Smooth Operator, from Monterrey, Mexico, scored 18 points, including 11 consecutive points during a crucial stretch.
Texas State enters the game with an 8-6 record and a 1-1 mark in conference play. The Bobcats recently clinched a victory against South Alabama but are still seeking their first away win this season, having lost all five of their road games. The teams split their matches last season, with each road team claiming victory. Historically, Troy holds a 9-12 record against Texas State.
The match will take place at Trojan Arena, which has a capacity of 5,200. Fans can also tune in through the Troy Sports Media Network for the game.
Players like Valdes and Dowd have become essential to their respective teams. Valdes, averaging 17.7 points, is currently the second-leading scorer in the Sun Belt, while Dowd ranks sixth nationally in total rebounds with 134.
After the matchup with Texas State, Troy will conclude its three-game homestand on Saturday against South Alabama at 3:33 p.m., also streaming on ESPN+.
