Two Police Officers Wounded in Mint Hill Shooting During Custody Exchange

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – Two Mint Hill police officers were released from the hospital Saturday after being shot during a custody exchange on Friday morning. The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. at an Edible Arrangements store on Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

The Mint Hill Police Department reported that the incident began as a routine custody exchange but escalated when the suspect, Tjamel Ali Hamlin II, 36, pulled a gun on the officers, resulting in a shootout. Hamlin was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene outside the shopping center. Kevin Phayme, the manager of a nearby pizza shop, stated, “Everything happened so quickly, just seeing the officer and blood on his hands and another one down.” He noted that he saw officers being loaded onto gurneys but did not witness CPR being performed, which offered some optimism for their recovery.

The two officers were initially reported to be in critical condition after being shot above the neck. One officer is a lieutenant with 13 years of experience, while the other has six months on the job.

State Senator Woodson Bradley, who represents Mecklenburg County, commented on the tragedy that has shaken the community, saying, “The police officers there are just part of the fabric of the community. It ripples through.”

Bradley, a survivor of domestic violence, emphasized how swiftly a simple exchange can turn violent, highlighting the need for safe exchange zones to minimize risks in the future. “This is about power and control,” she said. “We need it to be okay to have safe exchange zones for the sake of the kids.”

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, as is standard for officer-involved shootings. The Mint Hill Police Department is also conducting its own internal review.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein expressed his support for the injured officers, stating, “My prayers are with the officers and their families for their full recovery. Our officers run toward danger every day to keep us all safe.”