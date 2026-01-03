Business
DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
Washington, D.C. — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on December 23 its proposal to modify the H-1B visa petition and registration process. The new plan introduces a weighted selection system for the visa lottery, prioritizing higher-paid workers over lower-paid ones.
Under the proposed rule, DHS will continue to limit the number of H-1B visas issued annually to 65,000, with an additional 20,000 reserved for applicants holding advanced degrees from U.S. institutions. This change is expected to take effect on February 27, 2026, coinciding with the fiscal year 2027 H-1B cap registration.
The American Hospital Association (AHA) expressed strong concerns about the new selection criteria. They argue that prioritizing higher salaries could complicate hospitals’ efforts to address ongoing shortages in the healthcare workforce. “This rule would create significant barriers for hospitals,” said an AHA spokesperson. The association recommended that occupations in the medicine and health categories be given the highest priority in the selection process.
DHS reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the H-1B program while also aiming to attract skilled labor to the U.S. However, critics warn that the new rules could limit access for essential workers needed in vital sectors like healthcare.
For now, stakeholders will continue to monitor the rule’s implications as the effective date approaches.
