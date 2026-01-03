Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Matt Cardona made his return to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) after a two-year hiatus during the Samhain event at Center Stage in Atlanta. The event marked the NWA’s first appearance in Georgia in over five years, and fans eagerly awaited Cardona’s showdown against Daisy Kill.

Commentators Joe Galli and Danny Dealz kicked off the evening as the atmosphere crackled with anticipation. The first match featured Haley, referred to as “HollyHood,” taking on rising star Veil. Haley demonstrated her skills with a powerful facewash against her opponent. Despite interference from Vipress, Haley managed to maintain control, showcasing resilience and agility.

Midway through the match, former NWA Champion Tim Storm surprised fans by joining the commentary team, lending further excitement to the evening. As the action continued, Veil mounted a comeback but was countered by Haley’s clever maneuvers, including a backdrop suplex and a high-stakes stomp that sealed her victory.

In another highlight of the evening, the Good Brothers made their much-anticipated NWA debut, promising a dominant performance against The Hard Way. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows delivered an impressive display, showcasing their signature moves and establishing a strong foothold in the tag team division.

Meanwhile, Big Strong Mims addressed his dual roles as both a gatekeeper and a competitor in the NWA, confidently stating his intention to dominate the roster. His upcoming match against El Dragón Nihan adds another layer of intrigue to the night.

The show continued to gain momentum with a series of thrilling matchups leading to the main event. Cardona finally stepped into the ring for a highly anticipated confrontation with Daisy Kill. After a cautious start, Cardona displayed his trademark resilience, exchanging blows with Kill while captivating the crowd.

The match unfolded with high tension as Cardona utilized his signature moves, but Kill fought back valiantly. Eventually, Cardona executed a pivotal Radio Silence maneuver, successfully pinning Kill and securing his victory.

Following the match, Cardona took the opportunity to address NWA President Billy Corgan, demanding a shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Corgan, in a surprising turn, offered an apology for past remarks, expressing respect for Cardona’s accomplishments in wrestling.

As the Samhain event wrapped up, fans were left buzzing with excitement. Cardona’s comeback and Corgan’s unexpected acknowledgment promise to amplify their ongoing intrigue within the NWA.