Sports
Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — Matt Cardona made his return to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) after a two-year hiatus during the Samhain event at Center Stage in Atlanta. The event marked the NWA’s first appearance in Georgia in over five years, and fans eagerly awaited Cardona’s showdown against Daisy Kill.
Commentators Joe Galli and Danny Dealz kicked off the evening as the atmosphere crackled with anticipation. The first match featured Haley, referred to as “HollyHood,” taking on rising star Veil. Haley demonstrated her skills with a powerful facewash against her opponent. Despite interference from Vipress, Haley managed to maintain control, showcasing resilience and agility.
Midway through the match, former NWA Champion Tim Storm surprised fans by joining the commentary team, lending further excitement to the evening. As the action continued, Veil mounted a comeback but was countered by Haley’s clever maneuvers, including a backdrop suplex and a high-stakes stomp that sealed her victory.
In another highlight of the evening, the Good Brothers made their much-anticipated NWA debut, promising a dominant performance against The Hard Way. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows delivered an impressive display, showcasing their signature moves and establishing a strong foothold in the tag team division.
Meanwhile, Big Strong Mims addressed his dual roles as both a gatekeeper and a competitor in the NWA, confidently stating his intention to dominate the roster. His upcoming match against El Dragón Nihan adds another layer of intrigue to the night.
The show continued to gain momentum with a series of thrilling matchups leading to the main event. Cardona finally stepped into the ring for a highly anticipated confrontation with Daisy Kill. After a cautious start, Cardona displayed his trademark resilience, exchanging blows with Kill while captivating the crowd.
The match unfolded with high tension as Cardona utilized his signature moves, but Kill fought back valiantly. Eventually, Cardona executed a pivotal Radio Silence maneuver, successfully pinning Kill and securing his victory.
Following the match, Cardona took the opportunity to address NWA President Billy Corgan, demanding a shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Corgan, in a surprising turn, offered an apology for past remarks, expressing respect for Cardona’s accomplishments in wrestling.
As the Samhain event wrapped up, fans were left buzzing with excitement. Cardona’s comeback and Corgan’s unexpected acknowledgment promise to amplify their ongoing intrigue within the NWA.
Recent Posts
- Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash