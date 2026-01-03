Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban

Port-au-Prince, Haiti — On January 1, families across Haiti traditionally celebrate Independence Day, a day marking the nation’s declaration of independence from French colonial rule in 1804. This year, however, the celebration comes with added tension as a new U.S. travel ban takes effect, affecting many Haitian families.

The travel ban, which was updated to include 19 countries, brings full restrictions on entry for Haitian citizens already facing challenging circumstances. Kate Michel from Radio-TV 4VEH, a ministry serving in Haiti, expressed concern for families with members in the U.S. “This new ban complicates things significantly for those who rely on family members abroad for support,” she said.

As Haitians celebrate, many will enjoy soup joumou, a traditional pumpkin soup which symbolizes freedom and unity. “Typically, people visit each other’s homes to enjoy soup joumou. Every family has its own recipe,” Michel explained. The dish serves as a reminder of the struggle for independence and resilience against adversity.

This year, festivities will also highlight local culture despite the looming challenges. Katia Jasmin, executive director of Creole Resources, noted that a celebration in Spokane is aimed at raising awareness of Haitian traditions. “We want people to know who we really are,” Jasmin said, emphasizing the importance of community and culture.

Jasmin’s event will feature traditional food, music, and dance to promote Haitian heritage. “Even though we’re going through a lot right now, we still want to have fun together,” she added.

As Haitians gather for Independence Day, the broader implications of the travel ban weigh heavily on many hearts. “People in Haiti are looking for ways to take care of their families. They want a better life,” Michel concluded, reinforcing the hope for brighter days ahead.