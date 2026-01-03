John Travolta Linked to Elvis Family in Legal Dispute

LOS ANGELES, California — A legal battle involving John Travolta and the Presley family has surfaced, raising serious allegations about familial connections and ethical boundaries. The lawsuit, filed by Priscilla Presley’s former business partners, claims Travolta relied on the eggs of Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter, Riley Keough, to conceive his son Ben, raising eyebrows across Hollywood.

Sources allege that this is not the first time Travolta, 71, sought assistance from the Presley family for his children. In the lawsuit, it is claimed that the late Lisa Marie Presley previously donated her eggs to help Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, conceive their first son, Jett, who tragically died in 2009.

“Lisa Marie was very close to John, and she wanted to help him and Kelly, who couldn’t bear children,” a source revealed. The lawsuit details two incidents where Lisa Marie allegedly offered to assist the couple. However, legal claims surfaced that suggest Travolta opted against using Lisa Marie’s eggs due to issues surrounding her personal struggles with addiction.

Eventually, according to the documents, Travolta and Preston turned to Keough for assistance. They allegedly orchestrated a deal where Keough provided her eggs in exchange for a payment of $10,000 to $20,000 and an old Jaguar vehicle. This deal was said to have been facilitated by Priscilla Presley herself.

Included in the lawsuit are exhibits that feature a handwritten note outlining the agreement and a screenshot of a text message showing Travolta with his children, addressing Priscilla Presley in a congratulatory manner.

The details further reveal that Ben was named after Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie’s son who died by suicide in 2020. However, the legal team representing Priscilla Presley has dismissed the allegations as baseless and an attempt to exploit the family’s grief, stating, “There is no bar too low that they are unwilling to cross to cause further pain to Priscilla and her family.”

In a statement, attorney Marty Singer fortified Priscilla’s stance, labeling the lawsuit as an outrageous attack on her character. The ongoing feud between Priscilla and her former partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, dates back to July 2024, with both parties alleging various forms of misconduct against each other.

In the wake of Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023, tensions have been heightened as familial disputes over control of Graceland unfold alongside allegations of financial exploitation.

The court proceedings are expected to continue, bringing more information to light as both sides stand firm in their respective claims. The outcome of this legal battle could have lasting implications for the Presley legacy.