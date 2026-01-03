House of the Dragon Showrunner Updates on Seasons 3 and 4

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Ryan Condal, showrunner of HBO‘s “House of the Dragon,” recently provided updates regarding the upcoming seasons of the popular series. With 2026 on the horizon, fans can anticipate two exciting releases: the premiere of a new spinoff titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in January and the third season of “House of the Dragon” expected to arrive in the summer.

Speaking on his props collecting podcast, Condal reflected on the year, noting the extensive filming that took place for Season 3 in 2025. This season is now in post-production, and Condal is engaged in the intricacies of editing and visual effects. “It’s way crazier now than during the shoot,” he expressed, indicating a shift in his workload as the show’s complexity ramps up.

Condal confirmed that writing for Season 4 began a couple of months ago, shortly after the filming wrapped for Season 3. He stated, “We’re making progress on, you know, kind of all fronts,” a sentiment that signifies a positive trajectory for the series as it heads into its next chapters.

Despite some challenges, including the need for reshoots during post-production, Condal reassured fans that these additional scenes are aimed at tightening the narrative rather than addressing drastic shortcomings. He described the current stage of production as efficient, stating that the planned reshoots, which are common in productions of this scale, would be scheduled for early 2026.

Moreover, episodes for Season 3 have begun to be shared with HBO, and the studio executives have expressed satisfaction with the progress. “They’re very happy, which is always nice to hear,” Condal noted, fostering a sense of confidence as they prepare for the rollout of more content from the beloved franchise.

As fans eagerly await the new seasons, they will soon return to Westeros for the anticipated release of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” on January 18. This new series, exploring the tales preceding the Targaryen dynasty, will set the stage for the exciting events of “House of the Dragon” yet to come in 2026.