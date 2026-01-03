News
Trump Confirms US Military Strike on Venezuela Amid Rising Tensions
PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States carried out a military operation against a docking facility in Venezuela. This strike represents a significant escalation in Washington’s military activities toward the South American nation.
Trump claimed the operation targeted a site used for loading boats that allegedly transport narcotics. “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” Trump stated during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Despite Trump’s bold claims, Venezuelan authorities have not confirmed the incident, and the U.S. has yet to provide evidence of any ongoing drug trafficking from the area. Tensions have intensified since September, following a series of U.S. strikes against Venezuelan vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, which the U.S. government accuses of smuggling drugs.
Reports indicate that more than 100 people have died in these encounters, which legal experts describe as potentially bordering on extrajudicial killings due to their nature and the lack of clear legal justification.
During the news conference, Trump did not specify how the strike was carried out, saying only, “I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But, you know, it was along the shore.” Sources familiar with the operation stated that the CIA was involved.
Following Trump’s announcement, U.S. military officials confirmed a separate attack targeting a boat in the eastern Pacific, resulting in two additional casualties. The strike locations and further details were not disclosed.
The escalating military involvement comes amid a long history of conflict between the U.S. and Venezuela, particularly under the leadership of President Nicolas Maduro. Lashed by accusations of drug-related crimes, the Maduro administration claims that U.S. actions are part of a campaign to undermine its sovereignty.
As the U.S. military presence grows, Congress has attempted to challenge Trump’s unilateral military actions concerning Venezuela. A recent resolution aimed at preventing military actions without congressional approval narrowly failed in a Republican-controlled Congress.
Experts warn that the recent escalation could lead to further conflict between the two nations. Alan McPherson, a professor of Latin American studies, characterized the actions as a potentially “serious escalation” and described it as an unwarranted military intervention.
The outcome of these strikes remains uncertain, and Venezuela’s government has not yet responded to the heightened military actions or Trump’s assertions about drug trafficking.
