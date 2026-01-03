Albuquerque Uber Ride Sparks Touching Story of Refugee Friendship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a recent Uber ride, Ania Hull struck up an unexpected conversation with her driver, Nizar, that revealed deep insights into their lives as immigrants.

Nizar, originally from Damascus, Syria, shared his struggles with learning French in school due to a tedious teaching methodology. He recounted how he fled the civil war and moved to the United States at age 19. Hull, who speaks several languages, including Polish and French, was intrigued by how well Nizar spoke English, learning the language only after his arrival in America.

The two connected over language challenges, with Hull offering tips to help Nizar master the rolled “R” in Spanish. Their conversation flowed easily, revealing shared experiences as individuals who had both migrated from their homeland.

Nizar expressed his aspiration to be an artist, a dream derailed by his need to escape the war. He shared how drawing and painting helped him understand the human experience. As they chatted, he correctly identified Hull’s Eastern European background, a skill he honed while studying art and observing people.

At one point, Nizar explained a trick he learned for mastering the American accent: lower your voice. As Hull attempted this advice, Nizar cheered her on, delighted by their newfound connection.

The encounter lasted only about 15 minutes, but it created a bond between them, rooted in their shared experiences as immigrants navigating a new world. Hull remarked on the significance of their conversation, especially in a climate where immigrants often face hostility and prejudice.

“In an America that hates its refugees and immigrants, I feel safest with people like Nizar,” Hull reflected. “He understands what it means to be forced to leave one’s country and sound different.”

As the ride ended, they exchanged laughter and warm handshakes, each leaving with a renewed sense of connection and understanding.