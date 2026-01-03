Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Kings Tonight

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns aim to rebound tonight against the Sacramento Kings following a disappointing 129-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The defeat ended Phoenix’s four-game winning streak.

In their last game, Oso Ighodaro contributed with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals over 30 minutes. Although he did not stand out as a scorer, he led the Suns in rebounds and has registered double-digit boards in back-to-back games while filling in as the starting center.

Mark Williams, currently on a one-game suspension, is expected to return to the starting lineup tonight. Phoenix (19-14) has played well at home, looking to improve its record against a struggling Kings team that has lost three consecutive games and nine of its last 11.

The Kings (8-26) are without key players, including Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, and suffered a 120-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. The Suns defeated the Kings 112-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 26.

Favorited by 12.5 points, the Suns have had success against teams below .500, boasting a 12-4 record in such matchups this season. Under first-year coach Jordan Ott, the team has prioritized offensive rebounding, currently leading the league with an average of 20.3 offensive boards over the last three games.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson praised the Suns, calling them the hardest-playing team in the league. As they prepare for the Kings, Phoenix aims to maintain their effort and intensity. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. MST.