Sports
Argentina Triumphs Over Spain in United Cup Opener
Perth, Australia — Argentina achieved a significant victory over Spain in its first match of the 2026 United Cup, showcasing strong performances from Solana Sierra and Sebastián Báez. The match took place on January 2, 2026, setting the tone for the tournament.
Sierra, the world’s No. 66 ranked player, secured the win for Argentina in a competitive three-set match. She triumphed over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro with scores of 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 after Báez had previously maintained momentum with a straight-sets victory against Jaume Munar.
“I felt really good on the court,” said Sierra in a post-match interview. “I think I played a really great match. I did a great preseason, so I was really looking forward to starting well. It was a tough match, but I feel good.”
Completing the sweep for Argentina, the mixed doubles team of María Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi won against Spain’s duo of Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers and Inigo Cervantes with scores of 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Argentina aims to move past the group stage for the first time in its United Cup history. With this win in Group A, the team showcased its potential, driven by its top-ranked players in both the ATP and WTA rankings.
Sierra’s match lasted over two hours and highlighted her tenacity as she attempted to regain composure after losing a 5-2 lead in the second set. She ultimately dominated the third set, losing just eight points.
<p“I just tried to focus on my game,” Sierra explained. “At 5-2 in the second set, I was not performing my best, but I am proud of how I came back in the third set. I'm happy to start the year representing Argentina.”
Sebastian Báez opened the tournament for Argentina with a victory over Jaume Munar, winning 6-4, 6-4. Báez, ranked No. 45, expressed his excitement about the win, noting, “I really enjoyed this moment, enjoying the time on court, and I am happy to win this point for Argentina.”
With Argentina’s strong performance in this opening match, the team sets its sights on advancing further in the tournament, ready to face tough competition ahead.
