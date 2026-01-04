Connor Bedard Misses Olympic Roster; Blackhawks Coach Responds

CHICAGO — The decision to leave Connor Bedard off Team Canada’s Olympic roster has sparked debate among hockey fans and analysts alike. The 20-year-old Chicago Blackhawks center has been sidelined since December 12 due to a shoulder injury suffered in a game against the St. Louis Blues, but many believe he deserved a spot representing Canada in Milan.

After Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill looked at Bedard’s performance this season, he expressed disappointment regarding the team’s decision-making. ‘I don’t think the rest of the league knows how good of a two-way, winning hockey player Connor has become,’ Blashill said. ‘He has had a huge impact on our team, and his absence is clearly felt.’

Bedard had been enjoying a stellar season prior to his injury, accumulating 44 points with 19 goals and 25 assists in just 31 games. His performance positioned him among the top scorers in the league and made him a strong candidate for the Olympic team.

Despite his achievements this season, Team Canada’s GM Doug Armstrong decided not to include Bedard on the final roster, even after stating that the injury did not influence the decision. Critics argue that his exclusion reflects a trend where Hockey Canada favors veteran experience over emerging talent.

In the absence of Bedard, the Blackhawks have struggled, posting a 1-6-1 record since his injury. Blashill points out the direct correlation between Bedard’s presence and the team’s performance, highlighting that the team was on the verge of a wild card spot while he was in the lineup.

As Team Canada gears up for the Olympics with a roster featuring established stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Sidney Crosby, the question remains whether Bedard will be named as an injury replacement should the opportunity arise. Even with this setback, Blashill and many fans remain optimistic about Bedard’s future contributions both in the NHL and potentially in future Olympic competitions.

Bedard’s ability to rebound from this season’s challenges will be closely watched, as he continues to develop into a cornerstone for the Blackhawks franchise and a future asset for Canadian hockey.