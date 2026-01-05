Giants Owner John Mara Battles Cancer, Inspires Players with His Dedication

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — John Mara, co-owner of the New York Giants, has been a figure of compassion and commitment amidst his battle with cancer. The 71-year-old has been undergoing treatment for the illness but remains deeply involved with the team, paralleling the legacy of his father, Wellington Mara.

Mara revealed his health struggles earlier in the season yet has made every effort to stay present with his players and coaches, despite reduced appearances due to treatment. His passion for the franchise is palpable, manning the sidelines and offering support for the Giants as they navigate another challenging season.

“It’s a great feeling,” said left tackle Andrew Thomas, reflecting on Mara’s dedication. “You can tell he cares about this place; there’s a lot of legacy with his family. It’s not just words, it’s his actions.”

The Giants, who struggled through a 3-13 season, recently celebrated two consecutive wins, including a significant victory over the Dallas Cowboys. This win was especially meaningful for Mara, who received a game ball from interim coach Mike Kafka after the game. “It meant a lot to him to be here,” safety said, describing the emotional atmosphere in the locker room.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson noted Mara’s commitment during his health battles. “He’s usually there every single practice, but now we don’t get to see him too much,” Robinson commented. “But you can tell he’s battling and doing everything he can. That’s part of the reason you want to go out there and win.”

After a two-year period of disappointing results, Mara decided to keep head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen last January, hoping for a turnaround. However, as the season unfolded, the Giants continued to face difficulties, leading to Daboll’s dismissal by midseason.

Mara’s leadership style and compassion for his players have earned him their respect. “Everybody around here has the utmost respect for him, is rooting for him,” quarterback stated. “He loves this organization. He gives it everything he has.”

As Mara guides the Giants through the offseason, the team hopes to restore its winning legacy and support their leader in his health struggles. His passion for football and dedication to the franchise continues to inspire those around him, fostering a culture of resilience during tumultuous times.