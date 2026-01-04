Sicario: Day of the Soldado Streaming Free on Tubi in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — Taylor Sheridan‘s 2018 action thriller, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, will be available to stream for free on Tubi starting January 1, 2026. The film stars Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprising their roles as Alejandro Gillick and Matt Graver.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado serves as a loose follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2015 film Sicario. The sequel shifts the focus to human trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border amid escalating drug war tensions. In the film, federal agent Matt Graver recruits Alejandro to take brutal action against cartel members.

The film received mixed reviews, earning a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics noted its intense action sequences despite the varied reception compared to its predecessor. The cast includes notable actors like Isabela Merced and Jeffrey Donovan.

While a third Sicario film has not yet been officially announced, Josh Brolin hinted at ongoing discussions in a recent interview. Brolin mentioned that the sequel’s development is ‘very, very real,’ though no further details were disclosed.

Producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill shared in 2023 that the script for the next film was nearly complete, ideally reuniting the original cast, including Emily Blunt. ‘We’re super proud of it.’ said Luckinbill. ‘Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh.’

