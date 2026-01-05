Entertainment
When Calls the Heart Prepares for Season 13 with New Developments
LOS ANGELES, CA — As Hallmark‘s beloved series When Calls the Heart gears up for its 13th season, star Kevin McGarry is celebrating significant personal and professional milestones. McGarry, who plays Constable Nathan Grant, is excitedly preparing for the arrival of his first child with wife Erin Krakow, who portrays Elizabeth Thornton on the show.
“We are extremely lucky to keep telling these stories,” said the 40-year-old actor. He expressed gratitude for the show’s renewal for a 14th season before season 13 has even premiered. “There’s something new for every character moving forward,” he stated.
In the new season, fans can expect more development in the relationship between Nathan and Elizabeth. According to McGarry, Nathan has a critical question for Elizabeth that will unfold over the season. “He really wants to impress a couple of people in their lives; he wants their blessings moving forward,” he teased.
While the new season will explore Elizabeth and Nathan’s evolving family dynamic, McGarry also acknowledged new challenges ahead. “They’ve got new trials and tribulations to go through, and they’ve always leaned on each other to get through it,” he said, hinting at deeper emotional storylines.
Additionally, the series will introduce children into the mix, as three characters will welcome babies in season 14. McGarry shared the need for storylines that reflect these changes, including possible discussions about daycare centers.
As filming wraps up, McGarry reflected on the camaraderie on set and the close relationships he has built with child actors like Jaeda Lily Miller and Hyland Goodrich. “I’ve learned a great deal from their parents over the years, watching them on set,” he noted.
When Calls the Heart is set to premiere on January 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 c on Hallmark Channel. Fans anticipate a season filled with love, growth, and community, just as they have come to expect from the series.
