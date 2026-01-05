Sports
Steelers Face Uncertainty as Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith’s Future Looms
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are navigating a pivotal moment as reports swirl around offensive coordinator Arthur Smith‘s future with the team. Smith, who joined the Steelers after a shaky tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, is under scrutiny following the team’s disappointing performance this season, capped by a 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
During the critical Week 17 matchup, Pittsburgh’s offense managed only six points, failing to cross the end zone despite the defense holding the Browns to 262 yards. Smith’s play-calling has been criticized for its inconsistency, with many questioning how a talented roster could deliver such a lackluster offensive performance.
Entering his second season as offensive coordinator, Smith’s record with the Steelers shows a similar trend to his time in Atlanta, where he was dismissed after three seasons. His offense ranks 26th in yards per game and 22nd in passing efficiency, raising concerns about his ability to develop quarterbacks.
Over the past few years, Smith has been unable to elevate the performances of quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Justin Fields. While he managed to turn around Ryan Tannehill’s career, his recent work has been less impressive, especially with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The inconsistency of the offense has led many to doubt Smith’s capability.
As speculation grows about possible coaching changes, Smith’s name has emerged in discussions surrounding other offensive coordinator vacancies, including for the Tennessee Titans. Should he leave, the Steelers could explore various candidates, including current QB coach Tom Arth, or even Brian Daboll, who previously helped Josh Allen excel in Buffalo.
The Steelers have a history of promoting from within, making Arth a likely candidate should Smith depart. Additionally, former Pittsburgh receiver Antwaan Randle El has gained attention for his success with the Chicago Bears and may also be considered for the offensive coordinator position.
Facing a mediocre offensive output, the Steelers’ front office is under pressure to reevaluate their coaching strategy. As they gear up for the 2026 NFL Draft, it remains uncertain how Smith’s situation will evolve. The team needs to solidify its coaching staff and gain momentum, especially as it aims to find a new franchise quarterback.
In the meantime, the Steelers must navigate the offseason while assessing Smith’s impact on their offense and considering next steps in an era of change.
