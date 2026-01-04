Samsung Launches Affordable Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ in U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics Co. has announced the launch of two new budget-friendly mobile devices, the Galaxy A17 5G smartphone and the Galaxy Tab A11+, aiming to provide users with essential features without the high price tag.

Starting January 7, 2026, the Galaxy A17 5G will retail for $199.99, while the Galaxy Tab A11+ will be available starting January 8 for $249.99. These devices focus on affordability and longevity, promising six years of updates for the smartphone and seven years for the tablet.

The Galaxy A17 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor. It includes a versatile camera setup boasting a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro option, and a 13MP front camera, making it suitable for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung emphasizes battery life with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, allowing the device to recharge quickly for those on the go. The phone also offers 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ offers an 11-inch WUXGA display, also with a 90Hz refresh rate, enhancing media consumption and productivity. This tablet supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with an option for 2TB expandable storage as well.

Both devices emphasize durability, featuring IP54 ratings for water and dust resistance. Additionally, they include Samsung’s advanced AI features, making everyday tasks easier. Users can benefit from services like Circle to Search to find information on any displayed item with a simple gesture.

Samsung is providing extensive carrier support for the A17 5G with major partners like Verizon and T-Mobile. The Galaxy Tab A11+ will also have connectivity options available through these channels.

These launches underscore Samsung’s intent to capture more users in emerging markets, offering devices that deliver high functionality at lower price points, catering to diverse consumer needs.