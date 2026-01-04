2026 Tax Season: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Detroit, MI — As Americans enter the New Year, the 2026 tax season approaches, promising potential changes and challenges for tax filers. This tax season may present fatter refunds for many due to recent changes in tax laws. However, the early filing process could also face delays as taxpayers navigate new requirements and adjustments.

The IRS has not yet confirmed the official start date for the 2026 tax season, but many anticipate it could begin in early February. Mark Steber, chief tax officer for Jackson Hewitt, suggests that taxpayers should be ready for possible delays this year, particularly for early filers hoping for swift refunds.

Among the significant changes for the 2026 tax returns is the introduction of the new Schedule 1-A, which brings key deductions for overtime, tips, and seniors. Taxpayers will have to ensure they are using the correct and updated forms to avoid processing issues.

The IRS previously processed millions of returns early last year, with most refunds issued in less than 21 days. However, refund processing might take longer this year due to new measures and discrepancies being cross-checked against employers’ reports. The IRS emphasized that if reported income does not match their records, tax returns could be delayed.

In addition, many new tax credits and deductions have been retroactive to the 2025 fiscal year under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This could contribute to higher average refunds, potentially reaching between $300 to $1,000 more for those eligible for certain deductions.

Officials stress that taxpayers should gather all necessary documents before filing. Employers must provide W-2 forms and other income statements by January 31. Failing to wait for these documents may lead to the need to file an amended return later, which can delay refunds further.

Taxpayers are encouraged to utilize electronic filing methods for a faster refund experience and to keep their banking information updated. The IRS will require direct deposit information or exceptions to process refunds, and delays may occur for incomplete returns.

Experts like Lisa Greene-Lewis from TurboTax remind filers about the importance of being accurate and proactive this tax season. With many feeling anxious about tax preparation, beginning the filing process early is advisable to avoid last-minute stress and financial pitfalls.

As tax season approaches, keeping informed about the changes and understanding the filing requirements can lead to a smoother experience and potentially larger refunds for many taxpayers in 2026.