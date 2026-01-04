Air Canada Streamlines Ground Equipment Tracking Amid Winter Disruptions

MONTREAL, Canada — Air Canada is modernizing its ground equipment tracking system to improve efficiency amid recent winter weather disruptions. Mark Nasr, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, is leading this initiative, which aims to enhance the management of ground vehicles.

Currently, managers use magnets on a whiteboard to track equipment locations, a method that Nasr acknowledges is outdated. ‘Some of those magnets fall off the whiteboard,’ he said. His plan is to implement a digital solution that tracks each vehicle’s precise location and status, including battery levels and maintenance needs.

This system will allow managers to know who is operating each piece of equipment, ensuring that employees are familiar with the vehicles they use. It will also facilitate the timely positioning of equipment at airport gates, minimizing delays in departures and arrivals.

Nasr believes this technology can significantly enhance on-time performance. By integrating data from the new tracking system with the terminal management system, Air Canada will gain deeper insights into operational health.

The changes come as the airline deals with recent weather-related challenges. On December 30, 2025, Air Canada reported over 500 flight delays and 139 cancellations due to snowstorms affecting both Toronto Pearson and Montreal Trudeau airports. To assist affected passengers, the airline is allowing free rebooking for flights scheduled during the disruption period.

Air Canada’s team is actively monitoring the weather conditions and operational status to ensure customers are kept informed. As the airline moves forward with improved technology, it aims to transform ground service operations and enhance customer experience throughout 2026.