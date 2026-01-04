SLB Stock Surges as Investors Await Earnings Report

NEW YORK, January 3, 2026 — Shares of SLB Ltd. rose 4.74% to $40.20 on Friday, outpacing the broader market on the first trading day of 2026. After trading between $38.07 and $40.44, SLB finished slightly up at $40.23 in after-hours trading.

The stock’s increase comes ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for January 23, where analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $0.74, a decrease of 19.57% from the same quarter last year. Revenue is projected at $9.54 billion, reflecting a 2.74% rise year-over-year.

The performance of SLB is closely watched as it serves as an indicator for oilfield activity. Investors are concerned about whether oil producers will maintain their budgets amidst worries of oversupply. This directly affects service demand and pricing for drilling and well completion services.

The market response was also influenced by the mixed finishes of U.S. stocks on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.66%, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.19%. Crude oil prices settled at $57.32 per barrel for U.S. crude and $60.75 for Brent crude.

Analysts currently rate SLB a “strong buy” with a price target of $50.96. The Zacks Rank system rates SLB as #4 (Sell), which indicates that sentiment is mixed.

SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, specializes in drilling, well construction, and production technology. The company’s diverse international operations provide stability when U.S. shale activity slows down. Investors will look for any guidance on 2026 upstream spending from SLB in the upcoming earnings call.

Market analysts highlight that changes in analyst estimates often correspond to shifts in stock performance. They suggest that positive changes might indicate increased optimism about the company’s profitability.