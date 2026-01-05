Entertainment
Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Palm Springs Film Awards
Palm Springs, California – Kylie Jenner attended the Palm Springs International Film Awards on January 3, 2026, to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who received the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his role in the movie Marty Supreme. The event gathered numerous stars and celebrated achievements in film.
Jenner, 28, wore a custom deep orange gown by designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring a plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette adorned with sequins. She complemented her glamorous look with voluminous waves in her hair and minimal accessories.
During the ceremony, Chalamet, 30, expressed his gratitude while accepting the award, stating, “Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world is truly a gift.” Jenner was spotted in the audience cheering for him, marking another appearance together for the couple.
The pair, who started dating in 2023, have spent considerable time apart due to Chalamet’s filming schedule for Dune: Part Three. Sources suggest they are committed to making their relationship and careers work. According to an insider, “It’s been special for Kylie to have Timothée in Los Angeles more in December.”
On December 8, Jenner and Chalamet were seen together on the red carpet, coordinating their outfits in matching orange leather custom Chrome Hearts looks. They enjoyed spending the holidays together and have plans for New Year’s Eve as well.
Chalamet’s recent performances have earned him critical acclaim, and fans are excited for upcoming projects, including a film titled High Side. As awards season unfolds, the couple’s appearances together are drawing attention and speculation regarding their relationship.
