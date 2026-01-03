USA Faces Argentina in United Cup, Fritz Battles Tendonitis

Pert, Australia — The United Cup matches continue at the RAC Arena, where Team USA will compete against Team Argentina in the evening session. Before this anticipated match, Team France will face Team Switzerland in the morning.

The competition sees Belinda Bencic looking to improve her 2-2 record at the United Cup. After a positive 2025 season, Bencic is favored to win against Leolia Jeanjean, who is making her tournament debut. Analysts predict Bencic will win in two sets.

In another matchup, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka hopes to deliver a strong performance following a couple of injury-plagued seasons. He faces Arthur Rinderknech, who is still reaching his potential after being overshadowed last year. Wawrinka’s experience could be decisive, and predictions suggest he will win in three sets.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff enters the tournament after a dominant performance last year, not losing a set on her way to victory. She is matched against Solana Sierra, who may struggle to challenge Gauff. Experts predict a two-set win for Gauff.

Taylor Fritz also faces Sebastian Baez, having never dropped a set to him in five prior meetings. With an aim to regain his top ranking after a solid 2025, Fritz’s powerful serve is expected to keep Baez at bay and secure a quick two-set victory.

However, Fritz has been dealing with serious tendonitis in his knee, which he openly discussed as he prepares for the Australian Open. He mentioned, “My goal was really just to try and rehab my knee” and remains optimistic about playing through initial discomfort. He hopes his off-season rehab will allow him to compete effectively in the United Cup.