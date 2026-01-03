Australian Diver Dies During Scuba Incident in Bali

Tulamben, Bali — An Australian national died after a scuba diving accident off Segara Beach on December 30.

The diver, identified as Nathan John Scott, 50, from New South Wales, was on holiday in Indonesia when the incident occurred. According to local authorities, Scott was diving with two instructors at a depth of approximately 15 meters when he reportedly showed signs of panic.

Witnesses indicated that Scott removed his diving regulator and made a rapid ascent to the surface, leading one of the instructors to raise the alarm. A local fisherman and residents helped retrieve the unresponsive diver, bringing him back to shore.

Emergency services were called, and Scott was transported to a local medical facility. Unfortunately, he could not be revived and was later pronounced dead, according to medical personnel.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that they are providing consular assistance to Scott’s family. Local police in the Kubu district are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Scott had been staying at the Teratai Boutique Resort in nearby Amed. He was preparing to celebrate his 51st birthday in just a few weeks. Police chief I Nyoman Sukarma mentioned that based on witnesses, Scott experienced a panic attack while diving, which led to the tragic outcome.