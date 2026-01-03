Devils Face Mammoth in Thrilling New Year Matchup at Prudential Center

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils will host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. This matchup is a pivotal moment for both teams as they strive for playoff positioning in their respective conferences.

The Devils, with a record of 21-17-2 and sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference, aim to build on their recent success after snapping a four-game losing streak. They secured a comeback victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on New Year’s Eve, scoring three goals in the third period for a 3-2 win.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe stated, “We have to have the puck a lot more,” emphasizing the need for better puck possession against a talented Mammoth squad.

Utah, currently at 19-19-3 and 10th in the Western Conference, is also eyeing a chance at the playoffs. The Mammoth are coming off a strong performance, winning 7-2 against the New York Islanders, with Dylan Guenther achieving his first career hat trick.

In terms of betting, the Devils are favored with a moneyline of -250, compared to the Mammoth at +205. The puck line sits at +/- 1.5, with an over/under of 5.5 goals.

Devils forward Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists with 24, while Guenther leads the Mammoth with 20 goals this season. Injury updates show several players are out for both teams, including New Jersey’s Johnathan Kovacevic (knee) and Evgenii Dadonov (wrist).

Keefe confirmed that goalie Jacob Markstrom will again start, having previously played a crucial role in the win against Utah on Dec. 19, where he made 32 saves.

As both teams look to start the new year on a positive note, the game promises to be a hard-fought contest with implications for their playoff hopes.