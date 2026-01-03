Lightning Face Sharks in High-Stakes NHL Clash

SAN JOSE, California — The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the San Jose Sharks on January 3, 2026, at SAP Center at 4 p.m. ET. This matchup marks a critical point in the NHL season, as both teams vie for top positions in their respective conferences.

The Lightning, with a record of 24-13-3, sit second in the Eastern Conference, while the Sharks, at 20-17-3, are eighth in the Western Conference. Both teams are entering the game with winning momentum; the Lightning have won six consecutive games, while the Sharks have won their last three.

Sharks’ defenseman John Klingberg is considered doubtful for the game due to a lower-body injury sustained during a recent match against the Minnesota Wild. Klingberg has been a key player for the Sharks, averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game and ranking second among Sharks defensemen with 16 points this season.

“John’s injury came up during a game, and it could impact our strategy,” said Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. “But we have Timothy Liljegren ready to step in, and he practiced well.” Liljegren has been sidelined with an injury but may return for this crucial game.

The Lightning’s roster also has its share of injuries. Victor Hedman is out with an elbow injury, while Ryan McDonagh, Emil Lilleberg, and Scott Sabourin will not play due to undisclosed injuries. The Lightning will still look to players like Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point to lead the team.

In terms of betting odds, the Lightning are favorites with a -135 moneyline, and experts predict a close match, with scores projected around 4-3 in favor of the Lightning. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+.

The Sharks and Lightning both hope to secure valuable points as the season progresses, especially with the Olympics approaching in early February. It’s an exciting time for both franchises as they aim for playoff positions.