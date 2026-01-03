Actor Recalls Tense Moment with Robert De Niro Over Trump Support

NEW YORK, NY — Actor Rob Schneider recounted a tense encounter with fellow actor Robert De Niro during the SNL 50th anniversary special earlier this year, sparked by their differing political views. Schneider, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, shared that he tried to defuse the situation instead of engaging in a political debate.

Schneider mentioned that he spotted De Niro sitting two rows ahead and aimed to avoid any conflicts that evening due to their opposing political positions. However, as the night unfolded, the two found themselves in a close space, leading to an unavoidable conversation about politics.

During their interaction, Schneider recalled, “I bump into him, and he turns around and has that particular expression that I think everyone knows [and says] ‘How could you support that schmuck?’” Despite De Niro’s confrontational tone, Schneider chose a path of non-confrontation, responding with, “I love you.”

Schneider described this reaction as a moment where he felt he was at his “best,” valuing harmony over conflict. He expressed concern about the ongoing “cancel culture” and its impact on society. “It’s what needed to happen,” he stated. “We’re not going to win. And when I say ‘we,’ I mean we as a society.”

The actor, known for his role in *Home Alone 2*, explained that he formally left the Democratic Party in 2013, later voting for Trump in the 2016 election and endorsing him for the 2024 campaign after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspended his efforts. Schneider also claimed that his political stance has led to him being somewhat blacklisted in Hollywood, stating that he has likely lost friendships due to his views.

As the interview concluded, Schneider reiterated the importance of seeking common ground in political discussions, emphasizing that simply battling over politics does not serve to move the country forward.