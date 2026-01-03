Zohran Mamdani Sworn in as NYC’s First Muslim Mayor

New York City, NY — Zohran Mamdani made history on New Year’s Day, becoming the first Muslim, first South Asian, and first African-born mayor of the city. At 34 years old, he is also the youngest mayor in over a century.

During the inauguration at City Hall, Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced Mamdani. She declared, “We have chosen courage over fear. We have chosen prosperity for the many over spoils for the few.” Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the need for a community-focused approach, stating that the ambitious goals of universal child care, affordable housing, and clean public transit are vital for the city.

“Choosing this mayor and this vision calls on all of us to return to public life en masse,” she said, urging New Yorkers to support Mamdani in his pursuit of an inclusive city.

Poet Cornelius Eady performed an original piece, “Proof,” which spoke to the resilience and spirit of New York. His poem echoed themes of imagination and potential, reinforcing the ideals of diversity and perseverance within the city.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams emotionally addressed the audience, aiming his comments at his younger self and the youth of New York. He urged everyone to come together, saying, “We can all be the voice of the people.” Williams highlighted the importance of community solidarity in navigating the city’s challenges.

The ceremony also included the swearing-in of Mark Levine as city comptroller. He emphasized the city’s commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering opportunities for all residents as they transition into a new term.

As Mamdani embarks on his journey as mayor, the city looks forward to a new chapter shaped by progressive values and collaboration.