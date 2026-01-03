Trump Confirms U.S. Capture of Venezuelan President Maduro

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida — President Donald Trump confirmed early Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces in a military operation. The operation took place in Venezuela and aimed to bring the indicted leader to justice.

Trump stated that the U.S. armed forces conducted the operation at his direction, marking it as a significant military strike. “This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might in history,” he said during a press conference.

The president explained that the mission was crucial for U.S. interests, highlighting the importance of surrounding the nation with strong allies. “We want to surround ourselves with good neighbors,” Trump said, emphasizing the need to protect the resources in Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro, who has faced U.S. indictment since 2020 on charges of narcoterrorism, was reportedly captured under highly secured conditions, having resisted arrest in what Trump called a heavily fortified site. “He was highly guarded when he was captured. It was like a fortress,” Trump said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the administration’s lack of prior notification to Congress about the operation, asserting it was not a mission requiring congressional approval. He stated, “This was not the kind of mission that you can do congressional notification on.”

Trump mentioned U.S. plans to manage Venezuela temporarily, assuring that the American military would continue to maintain order until a safe transition can occur. He expressed hope for Venezuela’s citizens, stating, “We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela.”

Maduro’s capture has sparked reactions both domestically and internationally. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado celebrated the news, urging for recognition of a new interim president following Maduro’s arrest.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino responded to the operation by calling on supporters to mobilize and defend against what he described as imperialist aggression. Meanwhile, world leaders, including those from Russia and Iran, denounced the U.S. military actions as violations of sovereignty.

Maduro’s captured aircraft is expected to land at Stewart International Airport in New York later today, where he will face federal charges in U.S. courts. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated that Maduro and his wife would soon encounter the full extent of American justice.