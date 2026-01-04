San Francisco Creates Reparations Fund Amidst Funding Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Mayor Daniel Lurie signed a measure last week to establish a reparations fund aimed at supporting Black residents affected by historical injustices. While the ordinance passed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors does not allocate any city funds for payouts, it creates a framework for private contributions.

In his statement, Lurie noted the importance of acknowledging the harm done to San Francisco‘s Black community: “For several years, communities across the city have been working with government to acknowledge the decades of harm done… If there is private funding that can be dedicated to this fund, we stand ready to ensure that funding gets to those who are eligible for it.”

This measure, passed on December 16, highlights the city’s fiscal constraints, as San Francisco faces a nearly $1 billion budget deficit. Without taxpayer money for reparations, the focus is on receiving donations that can be legally contributed to the fund.

Critics have raised concerns about the measure’s implications. Conservative commentator Richie Greenberg expressed disillusionment, stating, “I had hoped that he would have said, you know, this is something that we don’t need at this point.” Greenberg worries about potential bureaucratic costs and legal challenges related to the fund.

Supporters view the fund as an essential step towards addressing the city’s historical wrongs. Eric McDonnell, former chair of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, emphasized that the city should not only invest in the fund but also support broader recommendations made by his committee, which outlined over 100 strategies for repairing historical harms.

The committee’s 2023 report proposed a one-time payment of $5 million to eligible individuals, a figure based on documented harm, such as property taken by eminent domain. While Lurie acknowledges the potential for private donations, the absence of city funding remains a critical issue amid ongoing budget challenges.

As the conversation around reparations continues, Lurie’s administration plans to remain open to private funding opportunities and to ensure that if money becomes available, it will be distributed fairly to those affected.