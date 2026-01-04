News
Fort Collins to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Community Events
Fort Collins, Colorado – The city is preparing for a dynamic celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19. Starting at 10 a.m., events will take place at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center, featuring interactive workshops and a hands-on community art mural.
The planning committee includes the BIPOC Alliance, the City of Fort Collins, Front Range Community College, Larimer County, Poudre Libraries, and the Poudre School District, among others. Organizers have created a varied program that includes a proclamation from local leaders and opportunities for attendees to create a mural for display on campus.
“Our MLK Jr. Day commemorative events and programming are evolving in exciting ways designed to uplift our land-grant mission of access while educating our community members about the various ways we can continue to actively strive toward Dr. King’s ideals,” stated Kauline Cipriani, Vice President for Inclusive Excellence.
For the first time, a self-guided, virtual one-mile Civil Rights tour will be available, highlighting historic sites related to Black history from the 1880s to today. The decision to omit the outdoor march this year is based on previous weather cancellations and community feedback for more indoor activities.
John Miller IV, director of CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center, shared, “Our goal was to design an experience where we could be in community more intentionally, talking with one another, participating together and strengthening our connections.” The theme this year is “Building Community, Uniting Fort Collins.”
Activities will also include opportunities for storytelling, service projects, and letter-writing sessions for children, along with low-sensory rooms equipped with art and educational resources provided by local libraries.
Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, expressed her excitement, saying, “CSU has proudly hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration for 44 years, and I am excited to see it continue to evolve and grow to engage new generations.”
More details and a complete schedule of events will be shared closer to the date. The event is free and open to the public, encouraging community participation in honoring Dr. King’s legacy.
