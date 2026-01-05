2026 Update: No School Shootings Recorded This Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Education Week‘s analysis shows 2026 has seen no school shootings resulting in injuries or deaths. This marks a stark contrast to the 238 incidents recorded since 2018. These incidents often reignite debates about gun rights and school safety among students, educators, and parents.

The tracker aims to provide a clear accounting of K-12 school shootings. According to the methodology, only incidents leading to injuries or deaths are counted, excluding suicides and self-inflicted injuries. In addition, occurrences where shots were fired by individuals authorized to carry guns on school property are not included.

Data collected shows that as of January 1, there have been zero fatalities or injuries from school shootings this year. Education Week emphasizes the importance of presenting accurate statistics to aid community discussions, noting how misleading figures can fuel polarizing debates about gun control and school security.

California has recently enacted several laws aimed at enhancing student safety. Among the changes, one law prohibits school staff from allowing immigration officers on campus without a warrant, focusing on protecting students and families from immigration raids. Additionally, schools are now required to have gender-neutral bathrooms to create a more inclusive environment.

Education Week has committed to continuing its tracking efforts to ensure reliable information is available. As these discussions evolve, the impact of new laws and practices on school safety will remain a priority.

“Our mission is to help inform discussions, debates, and solutions regarding school safety,” the report stated.