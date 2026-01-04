Man Faces Judge After 24-Hour Manhunt in Agrigento

AGRIGENTO, Italy — G.C., a 25-year-old from Agrigento, appeared in court this morning before Judge Micaela Raimondo for a hearing regarding his arrest on Saturday. The arrest followed a 24-hour manhunt led by officers from various police units, including the Volanti section, the Porto Empedocle Frontier Police, and the Mobile Squad.

G.C. is accused of multiple robberies and thefts but chose to exercise his right not to answer during the proceedings. His defense attorneys, Annalisa Russello and Daniele Re, requested that he be placed in a rehabilitation community, while the prosecution seeks validation of the arrest and pre-trial detention.

The judge is expected to make a decision in the coming hours. G.C. was tracked down after being located in a stolen van, where he was allegedly planning to flee when he was apprehended.

In a separate incident in Agrigento, unknown thieves broke into the tennis club on Via Alcide De Gasperi during the Christmas holidays. The facility was closed at the time. The intruders accessed the premises through a window and stole about 100 euros from the cash register and a mobile phone.

Upon discovering the theft, a formal complaint was made to the Carabinieri station, which has since initiated an investigation to identify the culprits.

Additionally, this morning, an anonymous threatening letter was delivered to the mayor of Calamonaci, Pino Spinelli. The letter, typed on a computer, warned him not to meddle in Ribera‘s affairs.

The note was found at the mayor’s office door, and it seemed to reference a school bus purchased by Calamonaci for children from Ribera. The Sciacca Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation, with the Carabinieri handling the case. This is not the first threatening letter that Spinelli has received; a similar one was sent in July 2022.