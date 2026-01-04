Caltrans to Close Topanga Canyon Boulevard Ahead of Storms

TOPANGA, California — Caltrans will completely close a 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 (SR-27) starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31. The closure is in anticipation of forecasted rainstorms and the risk of potential debris flows.

The affected area runs between the Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive in Topanga, a community in California. Caltrans’ crew members will monitor the highways daily and provide updates regarding reopening as conditions allow.

This closure follows Christmas storms that caused mud and debris flows on SR-27, resulting in minor damage to the nearby Pacific Coast Highway/State Route 1 (PCH). According to Caltrans, there are concerns regarding increased damage due to saturated slopes on both roadways.

The Palisades Fire recovery work zone on PCH from Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace will remain operational, with teams on standby to manage potential flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service predicts the storms will begin Wednesday night, with peak rainfall expected from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional rain is forecasted to continue through Saturday. Rainfall totals could reach up to 3.75 inches in areas affected by the Palisades Fire, with local rainfall rates varying from 0.25 to 1 inch per hour.

Travelers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid driving in heavy rain, particularly in burn scar areas. Motorists should expect delays and are reminded to use headlights during storms.

In preparation for the incoming storm, crews are moving equipment, setting up k-rails, and deploying sandbags to stabilize current retaining walls along both SR-27 and PCH.

Caltrans District 7 will share daily updates via news releases and on their social media pages. Motorists can check traffic conditions on the Caltrans website.