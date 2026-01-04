News
League of Legends Announces Major Changes for 2026 Season
LOS ANGELES, CA — Riot Games has announced significant updates for the upcoming 2026 season of League of Legends, effective January 6, 2026. The company plans to introduce a new Demacia theme, along with major changes to the game’s infrastructure and gameplay mechanics.
The announcement comes as the 2025 League of Legends season winds down. Many players have cherished the ARAM Mayhem mode, but it will be replaced when the new season launches. Riot Games confirmed that this mode will be retiring, marking the end of an era for fans who fondly remember its introduction.
Riot has highlighted their new yearly model as an opportunity for innovation, allowing for fresh gameplay experiences. In a recent video, they teased updates, including role quests and WASD movement controls, sparking excitement within the community.
One of the most anticipated changes is a complete overhaul of the League of Legends client, which has been in use for 15 years. Riot acknowledged that the current client has been buggy and is working on a modernized version that integrates better with the game experience.
In addition to the new client, Riot plans to revamp Summoner's Rift and the rune system, which could enhance the game for new and returning players. Recognized as one of the most popular games in the world since its launch, these updates aim to improve longevity and give players a refreshed experience.
Riot Games continues to engage with its community, seeking feedback on the new changes ahead. As preparations for the 2026 season begin, players are encouraged to explore the wide array of new features and updates.
