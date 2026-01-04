Turbo Richard Commits to Indiana Football from Boston College

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has secured a commitment from Turbo Richard, a transfer running back from Boston College, for the 2026 season. The announcement came Sunday evening, with Richard reportedly visiting Bloomington earlier in the week.

Richard adds depth to Indiana’s backfield, which will lose top running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black due to graduation. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti appreciates the need for additional talent, especially as redshirt junior Lee Beebe Jr. and redshirt freshman Khobie Martin are set to take on bigger roles.

Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 207 pounds, Richard brings a versatile skill set. He has recorded significant stats over two seasons at Boston College, amassing 1,027 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns across 19 games. In the 2025 season alone, he rushed for 749 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 30 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native showed great potential during his sophomore campaign, starting all 11 games. His performance included three 100-yard rushing games, highlighting his ability to be a big playmaker. Richard’s speed and receiving capabilities could enhance Indiana’s backfield, an area that has needed a jolt.

After entering the transfer portal, Richard stood out as one of the desirable running backs available, valued for his explosiveness and three-down versatility. Cignetti’s offense has a history of using multiple backs, which could benefit Richard as he joins the Hoosiers.

With the addition of Richard, the Hoosiers are looking to retool their offense. Indiana fans are eager to see how he fits into the revamped roster as the team prepares for the upcoming season.